Fierce storm hits Finland, 80,000 homes without electricity

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A fierce fall storm has battered Finland leaving over 80,000 households without electricity, disrupting ferry traffic on the northern part of the Baltic Sea and prompting authorities to issue a warning for citizens to stay inside. The storm, dubbed “Aila,” first hit the Nordic nation’s west coast late Wednesday and swept on Thursday through the central and southwestern parts of the country of 5.5 million, causing trees to fall and other material damage, along with with heavy rain and winds of up to 125 kph (77 mph).