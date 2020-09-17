Green Party candidate is ordered off Pennsylvania ballot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court says the Green Party’s candidate for president didn’t strictly follow procedures for getting on Pennsylvania’s ballot in November’s election and cannot appear on it. Thursday’s decision is a win for Democrats as Joe Biden tries to recapture the critical battleground state’s electoral votes from President Donald Trump. The court in a 5-2 Democratic majority reversed the ruling by a Republican judge on the candidacy of Howie Hawkins. In this case, Democrats targeted what they said were disqualifying irregularities in how the Green Party candidate filed affidavits that accompany paperwork to get on the ballot.