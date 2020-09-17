‘I don’t feel safe anymore,’ Residents at Dodge County senior living community react to shooting

MAYVILLE (WKOW) -- Some residents of an "elderly housing" apartment complex say they feel shaken and scared after four people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday night following a shooting.

"It affects all of us, because we [are] all victims of this crime now," said Diane Diels, a resident at Spring Glen Apartments.

Spring Glen is listed at the address law enforcement officers provided as the scene of a major investigation off Horicon Street in Mayville.

Authorities say four people were seriously injured and taken by air to an area hospital for treatment following the shooting. One of those people is the likely shooter, investigators said.

"It makes me feel unsafe because I've never been this close to a shooting before," said Diel. "Literally I came out and saw a body laying right there."

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office confirms that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Mayville Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice are the lead investigators in the shooting.