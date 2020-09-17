In reversal, Univ. of Georgia now wants to host early voting

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The University of Georgia has reversed itself and says it wants to host an early voting precinct on campus. The change in position came after the university had announced it would not allow voting to take place in the typical location in the student center because of concerns about COVID-19 transmission. Critics pounced on the school’s initial decision, saying it was hypocritical that the 39,000-student university is allowing some fans to attend football games, but couldn’t find room for voting. UGA initially tried to defend itself. But after more criticism, the school now says it’s willing to host a voting location in its basketball arena or another location if election officials approve.