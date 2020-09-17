Investigated at home, FIFA head visits Trump, White House

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino has made a third trip to the White House and met President Donald Trump since the United States became a 2026 World Cup co-host just over two years ago. The visit was made while Infantino is a suspect in a criminal proceeding in Switzerland. FIFA says Infantino attended a signing ceremony this week for a Trump-hosted diplomatic deal to improve relations between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. It was Infantino’s first meeting with Trump since a special prosecutor in Switzerland opened a criminal proceeding against him in July. That case involves Infantino’s meeting with the former Swiss attorney general overseeing FIFA-linked investigations.