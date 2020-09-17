Italian virus survivor tells German leader: Germany saved me

MILAN (AP) — An Italian coronavirus survivor from Bergamo has warmly thanked Germany’s visiting president for lifesaving treatment he received in the eastern Germany city of Leipzig. Frank-Walter Steinmeier met medical personnel who treated coronavirus patients during his visit to Milan, the capital of hard-hit Lombardy. But an emotional high-point was a brief exchange with Felice Perani, who called Germany his new second mother. ‘’If I hadn’t gone to Germany, I would have died,’’ Perani, who is 57, told Steinmeier. German hospitals with excess capacity took in dozens of Italian patients when hospitals and intensive care wards in northern Italy were overwhelmed by the virus, with daily deaths in the thousands.