Less than 1 million gay couple households in U.S. in 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — In 2019, there were slightly less than 1 million same-sex couple households in the U.S., and a majority of those couples were married. New figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that of the 980,000 same-sex couple households, 58% were married couples and 42% were unmarried partners. The Census Bureau’s American Community Survey also shows there were more female couple households than male couple households. The 2019 results from the American Community Survey included updated relationship categories that better captured the characteristics and number of same-sex households in the U.S. than in years past.