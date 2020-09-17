Man of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame denied bail in terrorism case

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A Rwandan court has denied bail to Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda,” saying the terrorism and other charges against him are of serious nature and he should remain in detention for another 30 days. Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen and U.S. permanent resident who has been a critic of President Paul Kagame, was charged this week with 13 offenses that also include complicity in murder, recruiting child soldiers and forming a rebel group. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. It is not clear when his trial will begin.