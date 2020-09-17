Man who shot Michigan deputy kills himself, ending standoff

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of shooting a Michigan sheriff’s deputy killed himself inside his home, ending an hourslong standoff with police. The Washtenaw County sheriff’s office said Thursday that the incident ended shortly before midnight. Officers were called to a Superior Township neighborhood, 40 miles west of Detroit, because of a feud between neighbors that involved gunshots. A deputy was shot as he approached the property. The sheriff’s office says the deputy was able to return home from a hospital to “begin his road to recovery”