Markesan School District closing temporarily following ‘dramatic rise’ in COVID-19 cases

MARKESAN (WKOW) -- Markesan School District administrative team announced on Thursday that the district will take a fall break from school from Friday, September 18 through Sunday, September 27. That's following what's being describes as a 'dramatic rise' in confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the elementary, middle schools and high school.

After meeting with Green Lake County Health Department, the district made the decision. There will not be virtual instruction during the week off.

Read the full press release provided by the district below:

Dear Markesan District Families,

We have been faced with a dramatic rise in confirmed and probable cases of the Covid-19 at all of our schools.

In conjunction with Green Lake County Health, we have made the decision to take a Fall Break from school from Friday 9.18.2020 through Sunday 9.27.2020. This break will be to get healthy and follow safe practices. It will not be a virtual learning week. We will be adjusting the calendar if necessary to address required minutes of instruction. The Green Lake County Health will help us monitor cases and spread.

There will be no school beginning 9.18.2020 through 9.27.2020. There will be no athletic activities- practices or events- from the afternoon of 9.17.2020-through 9.27.2020.

For students there will be no virtual instruction for the six days 9.18.2020, 9.21.2020 through 9.25.2020. Students who have been told to quarantine should follow the rules and stay safe at home. Other students should follow health practices of social distancing, hand washing, and safe decisions.

ALL staff will be working during this Fall Break week to:

Deep clean schools.

Adjust and adapt practices to continue to mitigate close contact.

Ensure that virtual and in person instruction is ready to meet student needs.

Prepare materials for learning that fosters best practice in this constantly changing time.

One concern we have observed since school has returned for in-person instruction is to be vigilant about screening your children prior to coming to school If children show symptoms, please keep them home and get advice from your health care provider regarding Covid-19 testing. This would help us to know if we are facing more cases in our community.

Common symptoms we are noting at school:

Persistent Cough

Fatigue/tiredness

Loss of taste/ smell

Headache

Body aches

Runny nose

Nausea/diarrhea

Sore throat

**Fever has not been a hallmark symptom of our students, but should also be considered.

In our Return to School Plan, we did address all areas of concern- cleaning, mitigation and virtual options for students in quarantine, but the large uptick in cases have stressed our system for staffing. In conjunction with Green Lake County Health, we feel that this week to “break” face to face contact can set us up for better in-person and if necessary, virtual learning experiences moving forward through 2020.

An opportunity for lunch food for the week is available during the Fall Break. A parent or guardian must email schuldia@markesan.k12.wi.us by Monday morning 9.21 at 10:00 a.m. to request lunch. In the email, please include parent contact information and the names of students/children with grades who need meals. Parents/guardians must pick up the meals ordered at Markesan High School at 12:30-1:30 on Friday, September 25, 2020. The box will include breakfast and lunch for each student for the number of meals in the school week.

We are making this decision to ensure safety for all in our Markesan School District Family. This break is our best effort to stop the spread and make the effort so that we can continue with strong in-person/virtual instruction with appropriate staffing and resources.

Sincerely,

Markesan District Administration Team

Jason Breaker-Elementary Principal/Interim District Administrator 920-398-4302

John Koopman-Middle and High School Principal 920-398-4102

Kara Olson- Director of Special Education 920-398-4351

Kim Schneider-Coordinator of Assessment and Intervention 920-398-4113

In conjunction with

Jim Bogutski-Markesan School Board President



