Mayville shooting victims expected to survive

MAYVILLE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice released more details about what lead up to a shooting at a senior living community in Mayville Wednesday evening.

The new information came in a press release sent Thursday.

Three people were in a parking lot when a 72-year-old man walked up and got into an argument with the others around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

DOJ officials said all four knew each other.

The man brandished a gun before shooting the three others and then himself.

The press release identified the three others as a 67-year-old man and two women aged 53 and 64.

The full press release is below: