Mayville shooting victims expected to survive

Mayville shooting victims expected to surviveUpdated
MAYVILLE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice released more details about what lead up to a shooting at a senior living community in Mayville Wednesday evening.
The new information came in a press release sent Thursday.
Three people were in a parking lot when a 72-year-old man walked up and got into an argument with the others around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
DOJ officials said all four knew each other.
The man brandished a gun before shooting the three others and then himself.
The press release identified the three others as a 67-year-old man and two women aged 53 and 64.
The full press release is below:
The Mayville Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are investigating a multi-casualty shooting that occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16 in Mayville, Wis.
On September 16, the Mayville Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting outside of an apartment complex on Horicon Street in the City of Mayville.
Three individuals were in a parking lot when a fourth individual, a 72-year-old white male, approached and the group argued. The man brandished a firearm and shot the three individuals and then shot himself.
The three victims are:
Female, White, age 53
Female, White, age 64
Male, Asian American, age 67
All four individuals involved were known to each other.
Lifesaving measures were performed, and all four individuals were transported by air to local trauma centers. All four individuals are expected to survive their injuries.
This incident has been contained and the public is not at risk.
Assisting Mayville Police Department and DCI in this investigation are Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Horicon Police Department, Lomira Police Department, Theresa Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.