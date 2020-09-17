‘Melrose Place’ actress headed back to prison for 2010 crash

A former “Melrose Place” actress who has already served a prison sentence for a fatal 2010 drunken driving crash in New Jersey is headed back behind bars. A state judge on Thursday agreed with prosecutors Thursday that Amy Locane’s previous sentences were too lenient and gave the actress an eight-year sentence. Locane already served about two-and-a-half years of a three-year sentence and completed a parole term. The crash killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman and severely injured Seeman’s husband, Fred. Under state law, the sentence requires her to serve more than six years before being eligible for parole.