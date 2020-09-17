Madison police release video of fireworks thrown at squad cars

MADISON (WKOW) -- Newly released footage captures the moment when two fireworks were thrown at Madison police cars during unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

The Madison Police Department released the video in an incident report published Thursday morning.

After an evening of protests, rioting and looting broke out on Aug. 26. MPD became the target of two commercial-grade fireworks that night.

The first firework goes off around 1:20 a.m., right as an MPD squad car drives by on University Avenue and North Park Street. A nearby surveillance camera captured the burst.

In a separate incident, dashcam footage shows a firework explode directly in front of another squad car at 1:55 a.m. on West Mifflin Street.

The fireworks nearly hit MPD officers responding to "criminal behavior" in the area, according to the incident report.

No significant injuries or property damage occurred from these explosions. MPD is investigating the fireworks and the looting that occurred the same night.