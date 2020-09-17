Officials release name of man killed in Madison motorcycle crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday.

27-year-old Damarico L. Leggett, from Sun Prairie, died of injuries he received in the crash, the medical examiner's office said in a press release sent Thursday.

Leggett crashed near the intersection of South Whitney Way and Marathon Drive around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.