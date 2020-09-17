Officials start to plan on how to enforce health orders during Badger game days

MADISON (WKOW) -- Health officials are starting to plan how they will enforce the Dane County Emergency Order #9, such as limits on outside gatherings and requiring people to wear masks during Badger football game days.

Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, said they are working to enhance enforcement efforts when the Badger football season kicks off the weekend of Oct. 23-24th.

“We are pivoting on how we can be a little more present and the Madison Police Department has the ability to write citations,” said Heinrich.

Public health and UW-Health officials are asking people to not tailgate this football season as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Dane County and on the UW-Madison campus.

Madison police spokesperson Julie A. Laundrie said they don’t have a specific Badger game day plan yet, but said they will continue their efforts to assist PHMDC as needed.

“While we are not going to be enforcing individual mask-wearing compliance, we will continue to assist PHMDC in addressing other issues like capacity limits, gathering sizes, etc,” said Laundrie.

While PHMDC does have the ability to enforce their COVID-19 order, they do not have authority over the badger football team and their practice facility.