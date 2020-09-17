Parents adapt quickly as Iowa-Grant school goes virtual, opens back up day later

LIVINGSTON (WKOW) -- Students at Iowa-Grant Elementary and Middle School were back in class Thursday -- just two days after the district said it would have to close for the week due to COVID-19.

"Yesterday we had a little test, and I think we did really well on it," said Superintendent Stephanie Hubbard.

Hubbard said, for privacy reasons, the district couldn't go into detail about why things changed so quickly this week -- only that the district worked closely with health officials to both make the decision to close and to reopen.

That decision to reopen was good news for Merlissa Yonfish, whose 6-year-old Ariel is in the first grade.

"I work full time," she said. "Lately, we've been doing overtime, so I can't spend all day doing homework with her."

When the school announced Tuesday that it would be closing, she had to make quick plans. Luckily, a day care was available last minute to help Ariel do schoolwork Wednesday virtually.

"I'm really lucky that I have the connections I do and the sitters I do and the people around me," Yonfish said. "I know not every parent can do it. They may not have a flexible sitter they can call on a whim."

Roughly 600 of the 700 students enrolled in the Iowa-Grant School District are taking classes in-person this year, which is why administrators say their goal is to have as many in-person days as possible safely.

"There's a lot of areas that internet providers just don't cover," Hubbard said, in addition to the role the district plays in watching kids during the day and providing them meals.

Yonfish says she feels confident in the school, and that she'll just have to roll with the punches.

"I hope it doesn't happen way too often or for too long of a time," she said of switching to virtual. "Because that's just more homework I'll have to catch up on when I get home at 5:30."