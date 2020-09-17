People line up for President Trump visit in central Wisconsin

MOSINEE, Wis (WAOW) -- President Trump will be touching down in Mosinee on Thursday night, and the Marathon County Sheriff's Department is busy with final preparations.

Chief Deputy Chad Billeb said the numbers vary, but they're expecting upwards of 15,000 people to attend the president's event.

"Expect there will be a high volume of traffic coming into the venue between noon and let's say 3 o'clock," Billeb said.

Parking for the event is at the center lot at CWA, with overflow parking across the street at Crystal Finishing. However, attendees are encouraged to use taxis and ride shares.

Doors are expected to open at 5 p.m., and at that time Highway 153 between W. View Dr. and E. View Dr. will be closed to traffic.

Because of that, Billeb said it's best to get an early start. The event is also first come first serve, but there is a screen set up outside for the overflow crowd to watch.

Officials also said it's best to travel light for the event. Large bags, things like umbrellas and any key chain pepper sprays or pocket knives need to be left in the car.

Everyone attending the event will go through a security check point as well as a temperature check.

"Be patient and expect a wait and be respectful of others who will be there," Billeb said.

The Trump Campaign said hand sanitizer and masks will be on site.

The Marathon County Health Department is urging those who attend to social distance, wear a mask and wash hands frequently.

Both the campaign and the health department encourage those who are sick, to stay home.

The president is expected to start his speech at 8 p.m. on Thursday. You can watch on News 9.