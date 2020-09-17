PETA calls on Circus World in Baraboo to end animal acts with new billboard

BARABOO (WKOW) -- An animal rights group has put up a billboard near Circus World in Baraboo to encourage the public to stay away from circuses that use wild animals.

In a news release, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) said while Circus World isn't using live-animal acts for 2020 because of COVID-19, they want the museum to make a permanent change.

"Cruel big-cat acts and chained elephants should be a part of circus past, not a part of Circus World's present or future," says PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet. "PETA is calling on Circus World to adopt a permanent policy of hosting only human performers, who have the freedom to walk away if they so wish."

On Circus World's website it talks about the animals and how they are cared for:

Circus World believes that positive, healthy environments are vital for working animals. The animals featured at Circus World during the summer are fed, watered, groomed, and cleaned daily, with access to the area’s best veterinary care.

The billboard is located on Highway 136, south of South Boulevard, just over 2 miles from Circus World.