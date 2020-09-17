Police: Man picked up gun before Los Angeles deputies fired

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies told investigators they fatally shot a Black man in South Los Angeles two weeks ago after he picked up a gun he’d dropped during a struggle. Dijon Kizzee was shot Aug. 31 after he scuffled with a deputy. The incident occurred after he ran away when deputies tried to stop him for riding a bicycle in the wrong direction. Officials said Thursday the deputies told detectives Kizzee dropped the weapon during the scuffle and then picked it up. The deputies then fired 19 times. Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump is representing Kizzee’s relatives and has called the shooting a ”despicable and tragic killing.”