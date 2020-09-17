Protester accused of vandalism at State Capitol bound over for trial

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the people arrested during violence in Madison in August will head to trial.

Prosecutors say Jordan King was responsible for some of the damage that happened after protests turned violent the night of August 24.

Investigators accuse King of breaking windows at a Mifflin Street restaurant, causing $20,000 in damage.

King is charged with felony criminal damage to property and carrying a concealed weapon, along with another count of felony criminal damage to property stemming from damage at the Capitol.

Prosecutors also allege he tried to damage the law enforcement memorial.

King is free on a signature bond.