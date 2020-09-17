Rabid bat found near Madison’s Olbrich Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public health officials are asking anyone who may have come into contact with a rabid bat to call animal services.

Public Health Madison & Dane County tested a bat found near a playground in Madison's Olbrich Park Tuesday. The result came back positive for rabies.

Officials made the announcement Thursday in a press release on public health's website.

Public health asked anyone who thinks they may have had contact with the animal to call Dane County dispatchers at (608) 255-2345 and ask for animal services.