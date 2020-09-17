 Skip to Content

Report: Much needs doing to shield nursing homes from virus

National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is claiming “resounding vindication” from an independent commission’s report on the coronavirus crisis in nursing homes. But some panel members are saying that’s a misinterpretation of their conclusion that much remains to be done to safeguard vulnerable residents. Nursing home residents account for less than 1% of the U.S. population but more than 40% of the coronavirus deaths. That disparity is a sensitive election issue for President Donald Trump. The nursing home commission made 27 major recommendations. The administration says it’s already acted or made progress on most of them.

