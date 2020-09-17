‘Should we all purposely get COVID?’: Inside UW-Madison’s Greek chapter quarantine

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison students living in 22 quarantined Greek houses say uncertainty about the future has made them consider taking drastic measures.

Jenna Just is a sophomore living in a quarantined sorority, and she has continually tested negative for COVID-19. Despite that, she said she doesn't know for sure when her quarantine will end.

"It's been two weeks for me in here and I didn't get COVID, thank god, but I'm still not allowed to leave," she said.

According to guidelines from Public Health Madison and Dane County, people who test positive for or have symptoms of coronavirus should isolate for 10 days.

However, according to PHMDC's health order that quarantined nine Greek houses on September 4, people who test negative but are living with someone who tests positive have to quarantine for an additional 14 days after the person who was sick leaves isolation.

Just told 27 News her 14 day quarantine period resets each time someone else living in her sorority house tests positive. She says uncertainty about when she'll be allowed to leave and go back to work is frustrating.

"When we found out about it, my roommates and I were like, 'Should we all purposely get COVID?'" she said. "I don't want to get it, but I was actually considering this as an option, which is insane to me."

"Purposely attempting to become ill with COVID-19 is, of course, a very bad idea, both for the individual and for others they could infect in their own circles or the larger community," university spokesperson Meredith McGlone said. "We hope the values of brotherhood and sisterhood will guide this community through what we know is a challenging time."

Sarah Mattes, a spokesperson for PHMDC, echoed that sentiment.

"If people believe that getting COVID-19 would be easier than quarantining, I would ask them to think about the thousands of people who have experienced serious illness that can have life-long consequences," she said. "Yes, quarantining can be hard, but it is an important tool to prevent the spread of illness."

Just and her roommates are still negative for the virus, and she said they have been cautious of their actions throughout the pandemic. But, she said the quarantine has taken a toll on their mental health.

"Everyone is kind of losing their minds," she said. "We can't go to work. We can't go on walks or runs. Not being able to use the healthy coping mechanisms that we're told constantly to take advantage of has been really difficult."

Just said if her chapter's quarantine is extended again, she might consider going home.