Showdown set as US to declare UN sanctions on Iran are back

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is preparing to declare that all international sanctions against Iran have been restored, despite overwhelming opposition. Few countries believe restoring all international sanctions is legal, and the U.S. move could provoke a credibility crisis at the United Nations. Virtually alone in the world, the Trump administration will announce on Saturday that U.N. sanctions on Iran that were eased under the 2015 nuclear deal are back in force. But the other members of the U.N. Security Council, including U.S. allies, say the U.S. lost its legal standing to act when President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear accord.