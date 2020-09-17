 Skip to Content

Significant injuries reported in two-vehicle crash on Mineral Point Road

Madison (WKOW) -- Madison Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive. Authorities are reporting significant injuries involved in the crash. Other drivers are being asked to avoid the area as they respond to the crash.

Images from our crew at the scene show one vehicle on its side near the Capitol Petro Mart gas station.

They are expected to provide updates when they become available.

