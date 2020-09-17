Significant injuries reported in two-vehicle crash on Mineral Point Road

Significant injuries reported in two-vehicle crash on Mineral Point RoadUpdated
Madison (WKOW) -- Madison Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive. Authorities are reporting significant injuries involved in the crash. Other drivers are being asked to avoid the area as they respond to the crash.
Images from our crew at the scene show one vehicle on its side near the Capitol Petro Mart gas station.
They are expected to provide updates when they become available.