State superintendent discusses navigating an unusual school year

(WKOW) -- School districts across the state are a week or two into what's an unusual school year.

Many are working under a virtual or hybrid (virtual & in-person) plan for the delivery of instruction.

State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said one of the top concerns for educators is making sure their students don't fall behind and the format doesn't allow for much flexibility in lesson plans.

"Regular times we might look at what do students need to know, what are they interested in knowing and expand upon that, but right now if there was loss during this disruption how do we accommodate that, and how do we ensure that kids are receiving the must knows," she said.

Stanford Taylor added, districts having to switch to a virtual format at the end of the year last year helped them be better prepared to start this year.