Teen indicted in slaying of Cleveland officer, informant

A teenager has been indicted in the killings this month of a Cleveland police detective and an informant during what authorities say was an armed robbery. Eighteen-year-old David McDaniel faces counts of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and other charges. Two males ages 15 and 17 have been charged with aggravated murder in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court in the Sept. 3 slayings. Authorities say the three suspects approached Detective James Skernivitz’s unmarked car and fired rounds that killed the officer and informant Scott Dingess as they prepared for a drug operation.