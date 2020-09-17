This summer, fast-warming Gulf of Maine recorded hottest day

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The Gulf of Maine recorded its hottest single day this summer, reaching 69.85 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius). The reading was taken on Aug. 14 in what’s already one of the fastest-warming bodies of water on the planet, but the Bangor Daily News reports that researchers at Gulf of Maine Research Institute only realized this week that it marked a new record. That was a full degree warmer than the previous record of of 68.99 degrees Fahrenheit (20.55 degrees Celsius) on Aug. 23, 2012. Records go back to 1982. Researchers have known for several years that the Gulf of Maine is heating up faster than 99% of the world’s large bodies of saltwater.