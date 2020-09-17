Trump downplays legacy of slavery in appeal to white voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is intensifying efforts to appeal to his core base of white voters by downplaying the historical legacy of slavery in the United States and blasting efforts to address systemic racism as divisive. The president’s comments Thursday marking the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the Constitution amount to a defense of white culture and a denunciation of Democrats, the media and others who he accused of trying to indoctrinate school children and shame their parents’ “whiteness.” Trump says “patriotic moms and dads are going to demand that their children are no longer fed hateful lies about this country.”