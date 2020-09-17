Twisted Sister singer to anti-maskers: Don’t use our song

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider took to social media to condemn anti-maskers who ripped off their masks inside a Florida Target store while blaring the group’s hit “We’re Not Gonna Take It.” In a tweet Wednesday, Snider called the stunt “moronic.” He shared a video taken by an upset customer at the Target store in Fort Lauderdale. Snider says the group doesn’t have permission to use the song. The stunt drew quick reaction from Broward County officials. The store was fined for not enforcing the mask policy. Those identified on video were issued $100 citations. The group ReOpen South Florida organized the event.