Two injured in interstate crash near Beltline

MADISON (WKOW) -- A crash that closed some northbound lanes of Interstate-39/90 for hours Wednesday injured two people.

Madison firefighters released the update in a incident report Thursday.

First responders arrived on the scene, the northbound lanes of I-39/90 just before the Beltline, at 3:23 p.m.

They found "a large van on its driver side as well as a sedan with severe front end damage," the incident report said.

Two of the van's passengers got out on their own, and a passerby helped get the sedan's driver out.

The drivers of both the sedan and the van were taken to the hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.