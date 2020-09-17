 Skip to Content

US accuses Hezbollah of storing explosive chemical in Europe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is accusing militant group Hezbollah of storing chemicals to make explosives throughout Europe. State Department Coordinator for Counter-terrorism Nathan Sales made the accusation Thursday as he appealed to European nations to join the U.S., the U.K. and Germany in banning Hezbollah outright as a terrorist organization. Sales says the U.S. believes Hezbollah has suspected stockpiles of ammonium nitrate in Greece, Italy and Spain for potential future attacks. Ammonium nitrate is a chemical compound commonly used as fertilizer, but it can be used to make explosives. Sales made the allegation in an online forum hosted by the American Jewish Committee. 

Associated Press

