US long-term mortgage rates change little; 30-year at 2.87%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages changed little this week, continuing to hover at historically low levels. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average rate on the 30-year home loan edged up to 2.87% from 2.86% last week. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 2.35% from 2.37% from last week. Housing demand continues as one of few bright spots in the pandemic-hobbled economy. Spurred by the low loan rates, first-time home purchases jumped 19% in August from July, to the highest monthly level ever tracked, according to Freddie Mac.