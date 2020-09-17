UW women’s basketball team prepares for late November start

MADISON (WKOW)-- For the first time since the cancellation of the NCAA tournament last March, there is optimism surrounding the college basketball season. Starting on October 14th, college basketball teams will start practicing 20 hours a week with games beginning the day before Thanksgiving on November 25. For the Badgers, It's nice to finally have that date circled on the calendar.

"I think it's cool just to finally have a certain date because there was a lot of uncertainty with our season and just where things are going." Sophomore Sydney Hilliard said.

"Not having an actual schedule is obviously the next step," Head Coach Jonathan Tsipis said.

The NCAA shortened the schedule by 15 days. The women's basketball teams are allowed to schedule up to 25 games. The NCAA is recommending teams play a minimum of four non-conference games.

"Sometimes I feel like I'm trying to put a puzzle together, and all of a sudden I'm told that puzzle doesn't exist anymore," Tsipis said.

Coach Tsipis is also trying to put the pieces together on his team with five freshmen and two transfers.

"In terms of offense, I am not too worried since I've studied so many offensive schemes in the past few years," Graduate Transfer Estella Moschkau said. "But, I think being able to compete in practice will be big."

Daily testing, provided by the Big Ten, will also be big as winter sports get set to return.

"I think you look across, and you never want to put your kids in a position where they're going to be playing possibly against somebody that is not in that type of testing," Tsipis said.

"It'll put security in me knowing other teams will have to get tested too," Moschkau said.

Teams will have to play 13 games to be considered for the NCAA championship selection.