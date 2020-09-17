Vice President Mike Pence heading back to Wisconsin next week

EAU CLAIRE (WKOW) -- Vice President Mike Pence is headed back to Wisconsin next week.

According to his office, the Vice President is scheduled to travel to Eau Claire on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Pence will visit Midwest Manufacturing and deliver remarks at a Made in America event, "focusing on the importance of manufacturing in the United States," according to a press release.

No additional details about his upcoming visit to Wisconsin have been released.