Woody Allen’s ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ to get U.S. release

NEW YORK (AP) — After being shelved for two years, Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” will finally land in U.S. theaters next month. MPI Media Group and Signature Entertainment announced Thursday that the companies will release “A Rainy Day in New York” in North American theaters on Oct. 9. Shot in 2017 and originally for release in 2018, Allen’s film was dropped by Amazon Studios after the #MeToo movement brought a reappraisal of Allen. The movement brought renewed attention to allegations by Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow that he molested her as a child in the early 1990s. Allen has denied any wrongdoing, and he was never charged after two separate investigations in the 1990s.