Wisconsin posts record number of positive COVID-19 tests for second straight day

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the second day in a row, Wisconsin reported the highest number of COVID-19 positive tests of the entire pandemic.

The Department of Health Services reported 13,067 new test results since yesterday, of which 2533—or 19.4 percent—came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

The remaining tests returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average of daily reported positive cases rose to 1,576, up from 985 a week ago.

DHS reported three new deaths, raising the total to 1,238 people (1.3 percent of positive cases).

The state reported 10,534 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 83,184 or 85.5 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 47 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 347 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 103 are in intensive care units.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Percentage of positive cases

Date Percentage Sept. 18 19.4 Sept. 17 17.8 Sept. 16 11.5 Sept. 15 11 Sept. 14 19.7 Sept. 13 20.5 Sept. 12 11.6

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

hospitalizations Total

deaths Total

hosp. Sept. 18 7 47 1238 6569 Sept. 17 3 68 1231 6522 Sept. 16 8 48 1228 6454 Sept. 15 10 56 1220 6406 Sept. 14 0 18 1210 6350 Sept. 13 1 23 1210 6332 Sept. 12 12 46 1209 6309

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

