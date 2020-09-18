5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground when President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, campaign there to mark the beginning of early voting. Students have contracted COVID-19 at schools like the centuries-old Sorbonne University in Paris, an experience that is a warning to other European universities that are preparing to reopen. Rescuers across southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle are using boats and high-water vehicles to reach people cut off by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.