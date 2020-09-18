Amal Clooney quits UK role over ‘lamentable’ Brexit plan

LONDON (AP) — Amal Clooney has become the highest profile lawyer to quit an official job over her opposition to the British government’s suggestion that it could break international law in the event it fails to agree a trade deal with the European Union. In a letter Friday to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the human rights lawyer said she is quitting her role as the U.K.’s special envoy on media freedom over the government’s “lamentable” suggestion. She said she was “dismayed” to learn that the government intends to pass legislation that would effectively over-ride sections of the Brexit withdrawal agreement that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had himself negotiated.