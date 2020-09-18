AP Interview: South Africa to know true virus toll in weeks

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s chief medical adviser says the country should know its true toll from the coronavirus pandemic within a few weeks, as it prepares to almost fully reopen its economy. The first surge in cases was brought under control. Salim Abdool Karim says in an AP interview that the country’s official death toll from COVID-19 is more than 15,700 but the real number is likely more than 30,000 when deaths not recorded at hospitals are taken into account. He hopes a nationwide survey for the presence of antibodies to the virus will show results soon. Similar surveys are beginning in other countries across Africa.