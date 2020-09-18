Assange lawyer says Trump offered indirect offer of pardon

LONDON (AP) — A lawyer for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has told a London court that her client was indirectly offered a “win-win” deal by President Donald Trump that would see him avoid extradition to the U.S. if he revealed the source of a leak of documents from the Democratic Party ahead of the 2016 election. Assange, who did not reveal the source of the leak of the Democratic National Committee emails, is fighting efforts by the U.S. to extradite him to face an array of charges related to his work at WikiLeaks. The extradition hearing is due to last until early October.