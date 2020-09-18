Baldwin asks Inspector General’s Office to investigate alleged forced hysterectomies at ICE facility

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, joined 41 of her colleagues in calling for an investigation into the recent whistleblower complaint against an ICE correctional facility in Ocilla, Georgia.

The letter, led by Senators Dianne Feinstein, Patrick Leahy, Patty Murray, Bob Casey and Cory Booker, asks the inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security to look into the claims.

The complaint alleges the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) is performing forced hysterectomies and other abuses. Friday's letter said the whistleblower was alarmed by the "rate at which hysterectomies have occurred" at the facility.

"Forced sterilizations infringe on reproductive rights and autonomy," the senators wrote.

They urged the Inspector's General Office to immediately investigate the complaint. In addition, the letter recommended conducting a national review of reproductive health policies and practices at ICDC and other ICE facilities.