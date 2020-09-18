Baraboo Police Chief on paid administrative leave, city officials not saying why

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf was placed on paid administrative leave on Tuesday, according to the city's mayor.

Mayor Mike Palm wouldn't offer a reason for the decision. He did say that Captain Rob Sinden will serve as interim chief in Schauf's place.

Interim City Administrator Ed Geick said further information on the circumstances surrounding the paid leave of absence will not be provided until the Baraboo Common Council meets in closed session Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Geick could not specify whether the reason for Schauf's leave was related to something on or off-duty.