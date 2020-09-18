Bullets hit west Madison home, shattered glass injures child inside

MADISON (WKOW) -- A home with a child inside was hit with multiple bullets late Thursday night and now the Madison Police Department is investigating.

MPD said in an incident report, 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the 1300 block of Loreen Drive at 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a home had been hit with multiple bullets, shattering a window.

An adult and an 8-year-old were in the room that was hit. The shots went directly over their heads.

The broken glass caused minor injuries to the child but there were no injuries from the actual gunshots. No medical attention was needed.

There were multiple shell casings found nearby.

No one has been arrested at this time.