Chilly through tonight, then warmer through the end of September

MADISON (WKOW) - The next 24 hours will likely be the coolest conditions we experience the rest of the month.



SET UP

An area of high pressure will cause temps to stay cool today and tonight. As the system drifts east, winds turn clockwise, so we'll get a southerly flow heading into next week warming us up.

The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows a high chance of above-average temps through the end of the month.

TODAY

Partly to mostly sunny skies and feeling like mid-October with temps in the low 60s this afternoon.



TONIGHT

This evening will be our final 7 pm sunset of the year. Next one will be next March.

Overnight, chilly with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny with highs rebounding to the mid 60s.



SUNDAY

Milder with plenty of sunshine in the upper 60s.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer with temps in the low to mid 70s.



TUESDAY

Fall begins feeling summer-like with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.



WEDNESDAY

Staying warm with lots of sunshine in the upper 70s.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.