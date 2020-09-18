Coldest Night of the season through Saturday morning

MADISON (WKOW) -- Cold Canadian high pressure settles in tonight, clearing the skies and dropping temps into the 30s.

TONIGHT

This evening will be our final 7 pm sunset of the year. Next one will be next March.

Overnight, chilly with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SATURDAY

Sunny to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.



SUNDAY

A much warmer day with lows in the upper 40s and highs making it back near 70.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer with temps in the low to mid 70s.



TUESDAY

Fall begins feeling summer-like with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.



WEDNESDAY

Staying warm with lots of sunshine in the upper 70s.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.