Dane County Fair creating club for aged-out youth to show one last time

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- For many youth in Dane County, the cancellation of this summer's Dane County Fair was a big let down -- especially for those who were preparing to show their animals for the last time.

"Preparation for the fair starts pretty early in the year," said Collin Ace, a 19-year-old college student from Stoughton who was ready for his final exhibition. "You sort of form a bond with not only the animals, but the other people you get to see at the fairs. It's kind of sad not to get to do that for a year, especially if, like me, it would have been your last year."

Ace aged out. He's no longer eligible to show animals, and he missed his last year to do it.

"Grade 13 is their cutoff date," said Dane County Fair General Manager Danielle Ziegler. "So we were like, well, those youth won't be able to participate in the fair because they won't have a youth organization. So that's why we created the 2020 Rona Club."

The club is for any youth exhibitor who missed their last year of eligibility. There will be meetings, resources and requirements leading up to the fair next summer.

"We couldn't just have these aged-out youth come back and say, 'Okay, there's no requirements or anything,' and just come back and show," Ziegler said. "Because that's not fair and not safe for all the rest of the youth."

The club is free and enrolling now. For people like Ace, it's closure for a fair career COVID tried to end early.

"I'm the youngest of five. All my siblings showed sheep before me, so it's always been a family affair," he said. "It teaches you life lessons about hard work and perseverance... I was really relieved to be able to hear that my journey showing sheep didn't have to come to an end with a whimper rather than with a bang."

Registration for the 2020 Rona Club will run until November 1. Dane County Fair officials say they are working hard to have an in-person fair of some kind next summer, even if it has to be modified.