Dane County pumpkin farm prioritizes safety during pandemic

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- A Dane County farm is making sure you don't miss out on your fall favorites because of the pandemic.

Schuster's Farm has put safety at the top of their list as they prepare to open this weekend.

"It's been really difficult, with lots of long conversations of figuring out whether to be open and how to be open," said Sarah Schuster, kitchen and social media manager. "We really are blessed to have wide open spaces for people to be able to come out and have a space to continue some of those memories and traditions that they've had while still remaining safe and keeping a distance from people."

The farm says all people working there will be wearing masks and there are extra hand washing and sanitizing stations scattered about the property.

Visitors are asked to wear masks when on wagon rides, making purchases, or within six feet of other people.

"We've set up our lines to have distance in between people and are doing everything that we can to keep people apart, but need our guests to be helping with that as well as we all work together," said Schuster.

The fall season at Schuster's Farm kicks off Saturday, Sept. 19 and runs through Nov. 1.

"There's definitely worry with it, but there's worry when you go to a grocery store right now, too," said Schuster. :We're just doing the best that we can to have a safe space, be outdoors, have a little bit of fun, and get some laughter and joy back."