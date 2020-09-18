Dane County pumpkin patch prioritizes safety during pandemic

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- A Dane County farm is making sure you don't miss out on your fall favorites because of the pandemic.

Schuster's Farm has put safety at the top of their list as they prepare to open this weekend.

The farm says all people working there will be wearing masks and there are extra hand washing and sanitizing stations scattered about the property.

Visitors are asked to wear masks when on wagon rides, making purchases or within six feet of other people.

The fall season at Schuster's Farm kicks off Saturday, Sept. 19 and runs through Nov. 1.

Friday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Sara Maslar-Donar is live at Schuster's Farm with what you can expect if you make a trip to the pumpkin patch this year.