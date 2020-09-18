DJ Jazzy Jeff talks ‘Fresh Prince’ reunion, mansion rental

LOS ANGELES (AP) — DJ Jazzy Jeff thought the popularity of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” would eventually fizzle out after the show’s final episode in 1996. But the NBC sitcom starring Will Smith has grown more popular over three decades. Now, the show will be celebrated. The original cast of “The Fresh Prince” will reunite for the show’s 30th anniversary, which will air on HBO Max around Thanksgiving. Separately, Los Angeles County residents can rent a night’s stay at the show’s iconic mansion through Airbnb. DJ Jazzy Jeff spoke about the show’s relevance, his fondest memories and his virtual deejay experience being offered for those staying at “The Fresh Prince” mansion.